Ex-suburban Portland elementary principal convicted of student sexual abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon elementary principal has been convicted of sexually abusing four young students between 2005 and 2009.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a judge on Monday found 68-year-old Jeffrey W. Hays guilty on six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

More than 50 witnesses and 70 pieces of evidence were examined during the trial, including testimony from Hays and the students who said they were sexually abused at Deep Creek Elementary School in Damascus when they were in third or fourth grade.

One of the students, now a man in his 20s, broke into tears in the crowded Clackamas County courtroom.

Circuit Judge Katherine Weber revoked the former educator’s bail and ordered him held until sentencing June 28.

Closing arguments in the five-week trial concluded Friday. Defense attorney Jason Thompson said Hays would appeal the verdict.