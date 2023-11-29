44 new electric vehicle charging ports coming to Deschutes, Jefferson counties

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More electric vehicle charging ports are coming to Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Forty-four new ports are coming thanks to money from the Community Charging Rebates Program, which was developed by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

These new Level 2 charging ports will pop up in housing complexes and public parking lots. Seventy percent of the funding was reserved for projects in rural areas and disadvantaged communities, where ODOT says gaps in public EV charging infrastructure are largest.

“The goal of it is to reimburse most of project costs for installing level two EV chargers, publicly accessible parking areas and multi-family homes. So apartment complexes, condos, places like that,” said Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Noble.

RELATED: Dodge muscle cars dominate most-stolen list; Electric vehicles least-stolen

RELATED: Easiest way to get $7,500 tax credit for an electric vehicle? Consider leasing.

Another group of EV port projects will likely get funded in March.

Here’s the breakdown of where the new Central Oregon EV ports are going.

City of Bend

3 ports for Public Parking/Garage sites

Ponderosa Lodge

3 ports at hotel sites

Midstate Electric Co-op

4 ports at retail sites

4 ports at hotel sites

2 ports at restaurant sites

2 ports at multi-family sites

Pahlisch

16 ports at multi-family housing sites (2 ports Level 1)

Oregon Department of Corrections (Jefferson County)

6 ports for Public Parking/Garage sites

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs