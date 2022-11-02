Oregon election night returns: Here’s what to expect

Oregon has been controlled by Democrats for decades but Republicans could increase their political power this November.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek is facing a stiff challenge by GOP candidate Christine Drazan with Democrats worried that unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will siphon off enough votes from Democrats to give Drazan the win.

Oregon’s 5th Congressional District between Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner also a toss-up, although the national non-partisan Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball just moved that to a Lean Republican.

Here is a brief rundown from the Associated Press on what voters should expect.