67% voter turnout in Oregon election; Results certified

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The results of the 2022 Oregon general election are official. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced the election was certified Thursday.

“This election was smooth and secure,” Fagan said in a statement. “It’s a testament to the resiliency of Oregon’s vote-by-mail system and the importance of democracy to Oregonians.”

Oregon had a 66.9% voter turnout, Fagan’s office said — adding that it puts Oregon among the top states in the country for voter turnout.

