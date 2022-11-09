Fitch leads 3-way race for Redmond Mayor after initial returns

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ed Fitch is leading Ben Schimmoller and Jay Patrick in the three-way race to succeed George Endicott as Redmond Mayor.

Fitch had 36.15% of the vote about two hours after ballots were due Tuesday night. Patrick had 31.38% and Schimmoller had 30.77%.

Fitch and Patrick are current Redmond City councilors and Schimmoller is a former legislative director for state senator Tim Knopp.

Central Oregon Daily News sat down with three of the candidates to get to know them and their policy better.

Why are the candidates running for mayor?

What will the candidates do on their first day in office?

How will the candidates handle Redmond’s growth and housing affordability?

What is their position on the Safe Parking Program, and what will the program look like with them as mayor?