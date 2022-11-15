▶️ Fight against Measure 114 not over, Oregon Hunters Association says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Hunters Association says it is not done fighting against Measure 114, the Oregon gun law that had a 33,000 “Yes” vote lead Monday night following last week’s election.

The following is the full statement by OHA, which was released early Monday morning:

While there are still more votes to be counted, Measure 114 is currently passing by a margin of about 20,000 votes; a mere 1% difference between the yes and no votes. Obviously, this is not the outcome we were hoping for but it is not the end of our fight against this measure, it simply moves our fight into a different arena.



OHA, along with the coalition of sportsmen’s groups behind the Sportsmen Opposed To Gun Violence PAC, is continuing to work against the measure and is currently formulating next steps as far as near term solutions, such as litigation, and long term solutions, such as legislation. It will take a few days for those plans to be fully formulated and put in to place.

While it cannot be guaranteed, we are hopeful that any litigation filed will also be granted an injunction against the measure which would keep its regulations from taking effect while the litigation makes its way through the court system. Therefore, we are advising all OHA chapters to continue on with 2023 banquet planning and fundraising options as we have in the past.



We will not be cowed by this measure’s razor-thin passage, on the contrary we will be moving the fight forward by standing with our sportsmen and recreational shooter allies. We want our chapter leadership, as well as our full membership, to know that OHA is committed to fighting this issue.



If you have questions, please feel free to reach out to me. I ask your patience as plans are developed over the coming days, and perhaps weeks, as we work with our partners to formulate and put in place our strategies. We will all be working to keep you informed of the latest developments and any ways that OHA members can participate in the process.



Thank you for continuing to support OHA as we tackle this issue!

Below, you can watch a deeper dive into what Measure 114 would bring, if it passes.