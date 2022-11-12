▶️ Confusion surrounds Measure 114 implementation as ‘yes’ votes in the lead

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

There is some confusion that is surrounding the future implementation of Measure 114, the Oregon gun measure that was passing as of Friday night, but with votes still to be counted.

Measure 114 was 50.97% “Yes” to 49.03% “No” with more votes expected to come in over the weekend and next week. The results will be certified Dec. 15. Thirty days later, the laws that are voted in will be in effect.

However, Measure 114 — the Changes to Firearm Ownership and Purchase Requirements Initiative — is not expected to be implemented in full. The legislative chair for Lift Every Voice, Liz McKanna, gave us some clarification on the bill’s process.

“We’re hopeful that the permitting process would be able to be in place and that was mainly based on the fact that there’s a current process for concealed handgun licenses that’s very very similar,” said McKanna.

McKanna went on to say if the gun-buyer database that is part of Measure 114 not ready to operate, the Oregon State Police can request an extension to continue working on it.

We have reached out to OSP for comment, with no response.

When we reached out to the Oregon Hunters Association (OHA), we were told it could be more than a year before permits are even offered.

“As we see it, legally when this is signed into law, they can no longer sell firearms until you have a permit to purchase and you can’t get a permit to purchase until all of these rules and systems are put in place,” said Amy Patrick, policy director for the OHA. “Oregon State Police, in their financial input to the measure, stated they don’t see permits being offered until 2024.”

In regard to the ten-round magazine limit that’s part of the measure, Patrick told us the language is unclear as to whether it would apply to just a removable magazine or a gun with a fixed magazine.

This is just one of the many details that will eventually need to be worked out within the next two months.

Measure 114 petitioner Reverend Doctor Mark Knutson said nothing will be in effect until the bill is ironed out.

“It’s not going to be implemented until it’s properly in place,” said Knutson. “So gun shops will not be impacted in a negative way. In fact, they’ll probably see more business right now. I’m sure they are, but once this goes into place they’ll still have customers. All you do is get a permit.”

A permit that the OHA said may not be available until 2024.

We spoke with Hammer Down Firearms in Bend. All it would say on the record: “Shame on Oregon.”

Central Oregon Daily News spoke with several gun shops on the phone and went to two of them in person to try to get comment, was told “no comment” or “off the record” by all of them.

The arms businesses cited “confusion” and “not wanting to get political” as reasons they did not want to go on the record.

Before the election Tuesday, Central Oregon Daily News did a comprehensive breakdown of what Measure 114 would do.