Oregon measure to punish legislators who miss sessions passing easily

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A measure that would prevent Oregon legislators who miss too many floor sessions from running for re-election in the next term was passing easily Tuesday night.

Measure 113 was being approved 68.13% to 31.87%.

The measure comes after repeated occurrences in the past few years of Republicans walking out of the Democrat-controlled state legislature.

Although Republicans in the minority could do little to stop Democrats from passing their agenda, the state Constitution requires at least two-thirds of the members to be present to form a quorum. When Republicans walked out, that prevented quorum.

Here is more from the Oregon voters pamphlet:

“Amends Oregon Constitution to add language prescribing consequences for unexcused absences by legislators from floor sessions. Currently, Senators and Representatives may be “punished” or, by the concurrence of two-thirds of the Senator’s or Representative’s chamber, “expelled” for “disorderly behavior,” but law does not define “disorderly behavior.” Additionally, absent legislators may be “compelled” to attend legislative floor sessions, but current law does not specify consequences for unexcused absences. Measure specifies that “disorderly behavior” includes legislator’s failure to attend ten or more legislative floor sessions during a regular or special legislative session without permission or excuse. Under measure, legislator who engages in “disorderly behavior” through unexcused absences is disqualified from serving as a Senator or Representative for the term following the end of the legislator’s current term.”