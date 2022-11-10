▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing.

The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters.

But on this year’s ballot, a yes vote meant “Yes, BAN mushroom production and therapeutic services related to them.”

A no vote meant don’t ban them — essentially approving their production and use. So, counties and cities had a chance to opt out of the mushroom business.

Here’s how it shakes out.

If you want to grow them, package and sell them, set up treatment and counseling services using them, then unincorporated areas of Deschutes County are your High Desert haven for everything magic mushroom. Voters approved it there.

But Redmond voters are banning manufacturing and approving a two-year moratorium on psilocybin services. And the opt-out option was not even on the ballot in Bend.

La Pine is banning all mushroom-related business.

Jefferson County is also a resounding “no.” The county plus the cities of Madras, Culver and Metolius are all banning mushroom-related business.

The same message is coming from Crook County and the city of Prineville — no business involving them is allowed.

