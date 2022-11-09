Kropf leading Trego in Oregon House 54th District

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Democrat Jason Kropf was leading Republican Judy Trego late Tuesday in the race for the Oregon House of Representatives from the 54th District

Kropf had 64.33% of the vote to Trego’s 35.58%.

Kropf, the incumbent, has touted his record on addressing homelessness, improving the economy, advocating for affordable health care and making public schools stronger.

In her Oregon voters pamphlet bio, Trego said she would fight inflation and homelessness, work to enhance public safety and empower parents in how their children are taught in schools.