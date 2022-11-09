▶️ Levy, Sipe in tight race for Oregon House 53rd District

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Democrat Emerson Levy was narrowly leading Republican Michael Sipe in returns posted just after midnight Wednesday morning for the Oregon House of Representatives from the 53rd District

Levy had 50.69% of the vote to Sipe’s 49.24%.

From their Oregon voter’s pamphlet bio:

Sipe: “I’m a small business owner, not a lawyer or a career politician. I’m running for office because we need balance and commonsense in government. Central Oregon deserves a voice in our state legislature. Otherwise, the voices of Portland and Salem will rule Central Oregon.”

Levy: “As a mom, professional, and school safety advocate, the health and safety of Central Oregon is personal to me. That’s why, in Salem, you can trust me to champion our community. I will work to create good-paying jobs, invest in affordable housing, make our schools safer, build effective energy policies, address our changing climate and prepare for and prevent wildfires. As the only pro-choice candidate in this race, you can trust me to represent our shared values in Salem.”