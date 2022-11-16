Deschutes County to release more election results with 2 close races at stake

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Another batch of election results in Deschutes County will drop Wednesday night as two local races remain too close to call.

In the race for Oregon state representative in District 53, Democrat Emerson Levy leads Republican Michael Sipe by 278 votes.

As for Deschutes County Commissioner Position 3, incumbent Republican Patti Adair has a lead of 2,557 votes over Democrat Morgan Schmidt.

That new batch of results is set to be released at about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

