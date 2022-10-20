Oregon’s newest House district holds first general election

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. House race in Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District is closer than expected.

The district includes the state capital Salem and Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs along with rural areas.

There are more registered Democrats than Republicans, but most voters are nonaffiliated.

Democrat Andrea Salinas, a state representative and former congressional staffer, is taking on Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman who’s running for Congress for the third time.

The GOP has capitalized on inflation, crime and low approval ratings for President Biden and Oregon’s Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. Democrats, meanwhile, hope abortion will energize voters.

The Cook Political Report considers the race a toss up but other analysts say it appears to lean toward Democrats. Biden would’ve carried it by about 13 points.

Another close race being watched is Oregon’s 5th House District between Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer. It’s considered a toss-up by Cook and Sabato’s Crystal Ball. In the video below, Kyle Kondik from Sabato’s explains why.

