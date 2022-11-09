Oregon 5th: Chavez-DeRemer leads McLeod-Skinner as more votes come in

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tuesday 8:38 p.m.

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer is leading Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner are more results are coming in for the U.S. House of Representatives from Oregon’s 5th District.

The Secretary of State’s Office said Chavez-DeRemer had 52.42% to McLeod-Skinner’s 47.31%. McLeod-Skinner had been leading earlier in the night.

The 5th District has a different look in this election. It was redrawn after the 2020 U.S. Census, which also gave the state one more Congressional district.

The new 5th District takes up much of Deschutes and Jefferson counties, taking them from the 2nd District which still encompasses the rest of Eastern Oregon.

McLeod-Skinner defeated incumbent Democrat Kurt Schrader in the May primary.

Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball, two national, non-partisan elections forecasters, both had this race as a toss-up for weeks. But both move it to “Lean Republican” about a week before the election.

Kyle Kondik, Managing Editor at Sabato’s, said this was one of the most-watched races in the country as Republicans sought to wrestle control of the House of Representatives from Democrats.