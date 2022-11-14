AP: Lori Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon 5th Congressional district race

PORTLAND, Ore. — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, according to an Associated Press projection. It comes two days after the Oregonian called the race, saying the GOP nominee defeated Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.

Several other national news outlets have yet to call the race.

The projection from AP comes after Clackamas County, which makes up a large portion of the 5th District, posted results of about 25,000 more ballots over the weekend. Chavez-DeRemer’s vote lead increased slightly.

Chavez-DeRemer claimed victory on Friday after The Oregonian made its call. But McLeod-Skinner said there were still tens of thousands of ballots reamaining to count.

The victory means the GOP succeeded in flipping a seat that was previously held for seven terms by moderate Democrat Kurt Schrader.

Schrader lost the primary to McLeod-Skinner, who is seen as more progressive, and Republicans saw the seat as vulnerable.

The 5th was also significantly redrawn to include parts of central Oregon, and the closely watched contest attracted millions in outside money.

Elsewhere, Democrats maintained control of the 1st, 3rd and 4th Districts, and the GOP kept the sprawling 2nd. The newly created 6th District is still undecided.

