Bend Mayor: Kebler leads Piper after initial wave of returns

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler was leading former city councilor Chris Piper in the returns for Bend Mayor Tuesday night.

About two hours after ballots were due, Kebler was leading 55.46% to 44.33% with about 30,000 votes counted.

Central Oregon Daily’s Morgan Gwynn recently down with the two candidates to learn more about how they plan to lead Bend if elected.

Why are they running for Bend mayor?

What will their first day in office as Bend mayor look like?

How will the candidates tackle Bend’s growth and housing affordability?

What should Hunnel Road in Bend look like?

Do they support a Bend camping code? Why or why not?