Democrat Andrea Salinas wins US House seat in Oregon’s 6th

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District.

The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman running for the third time.

Salinas was one of two candidates seeking to be Oregon’s first Latina congresswoman, along with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th District.

A population boom made Oregon one of just six states to gain a House seat following the 2020 census.

Democrats won Oregon’s 1st, 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts and the GOP held Oregon’s sprawling 2nd District. Chavez-DeRemer won her race.

