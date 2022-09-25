No. 15 Ducks come from behind in wild one against WSU, 44-41

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Ducks played from behind for most of the afternoon against a determined Washington State Cougars team. After taking the lead late in the fourth quarter, an interception return for a touchdown sealed the deal for No. 15 Oregon, 44-41.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was 33-of-44 for 428 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one interception in the first half that was returned for a score.

Cam Ward was nearly as impressive for WSU, going 37-of-48 for 375 yards and two touchdowns plus a number of Houdini moves to get out of trouble. But he also threw two interceptions including the one with just over a minute left in the game that put Oregon up by 10.

Oregon didn’t lead until 1:29 left in the fourth. Ward’s pick-six came two plays into the next series.

WSU was able to score again with two seconds left, but the ensuing onside kick went out of bounds.

Oregon improves to 3-1 while WSU takes its first loss of the season and is also 3-1.

The Ducks face Stanford next week while the Cougs get Cal.