Oregon Ducks are a big favorite over Washington in Pac-12 Championship

The Oregon Ducks have one loss this season — on the road, at Washington, by three points.

The Ducks and Huskies will face each other on a neutral field Friday in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship and very likely a College Football Playoff berth. This time, the Ducks are going in as a heavy favorite. Oregon is favored by 9 1/2 points, according to ESPN.

Kickoff is 5:00 p.m. Friday on ABC.

The Huskies defeated Oregon 36-33 on Oct. 14.

While Washington (12-0) is one of just five undefeated teams in the country, eight of their 12 wins have been by 10 points or less. Only two of those wins were against teams that are currently ranked — Oregon and Oregon State. They just narrowly defeated Washington State in the Apple Cup Saturday, 24-21.

The Ducks (11-1) only have one win against a currently-ranked team — the Beavers — but they are winning their games in blowout fashion. Of its 11 victories, only two — Texas Tech and USC — were by less than two touchdowns. And eight of their wins have been by at least 24 points. That includes the 31-7 win over OSU last Friday.