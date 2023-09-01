No. 15 Oregon hosts Portland State to open the season

by The Associated Press

Portland State (0-0) at No. 15 Oregon (0-0), Saturday, 3 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Line: None listed by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Ducks lead 5-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The No. 15 Ducks open the season against Portland State at Autzen Stadium, where they have won 18 straight home openers. Oregon went 10-3 overall and 7-2 in the Pac-12 last season. This is the Ducks’ final season in the Pac-12 before they join the Big Ten along with Washington, USC and UCLA. The Vikings finished 4-7 overall last season, and 3-5 in the Big Sky conference. Portland State plays another FBS-level team in Wyoming next weekend.

KEY MATCHUP

Portland State will just try to keep Oregon out of the end zone. The Ducks averaged 38.8 points per game last season, ninth best in the nation, and more than 500 yards in total offense per game, sixth nationally. The Vikings lost four senior starters from last season’s defensive line.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland State: Junior quarterback Dante Chachere returns after starting for the Vikes in 2022. A dual threat, he threw for 19 touchdowns and ran for seven more. Charchere’s dad played in the Arena Football League and brother Andre has played at cornerback in the NFL, most notably for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Oregon: Quarterback Bo Nix, who had 44 total touchdowns last season: 29 passing, 14 rushing and one receiving. He decided to come back to the Ducks for his final season of eligibility and has become one of the most experienced players at his position with 47 career starts, most of any active quarterback in the nation.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon’s Bucky Irving is the Pac-12’s leading returning rusher. He ran for 1,058 yards last year. … The Ducks were 5-1 at home last season. … Oregon has a 30-game winning streak at Autzen against nonconference opponents. … Portland State is 4-44 against FBS opponents. The four wins came against Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington State and North Texas. … Portland State moved some players around to replace receiver Beau Kelly, who graduated. Semaj Bolin was a defensive back and Jaden Casey was a quarterback before both moved to slot receiver.