by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Division I college hockey comes to the High Desert this month.

The Oregon Ducks hockey team visits for the Outdoor Classic at the Pavilion in Bend.

The round-robin event will pit the Ducks against the Utah State Aggies and the Boise State Broncos on Jan. 20-22.

Tickets are on sale at this link.

