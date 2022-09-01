No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia tops week in Pac-12 football

by The Associated Press

Watch the Ducks vs. Georgia live in Central Oregon on KOHD/ABC at 12:30 p.m. Saturday No. 11 Oregon will face No. 3 Georgia in what could be one of the marquee games of college football’s nonconference season. The Ducks are among the favorites to win the Pac-12, but facing the reigning national champions is a difficult start to the season for any team. The game will be the first as head coach for Oregon’s Dan Lanning, who served four seasons as an assistant to Georgia’s Kirby Smart. RELATED: Oregon in AP Top 25 preseason college football poll

Lanning took the Ducks’ job last December, yet stayed with his old job as Georgia defeated Alabama for the College Football Playoff title.

It won’t be an easy debut for Lanning. The game will take place in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is sure to be filled with excited Dawg fans dreaming of a second straight crown.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is 2-0 all-time against former assistants.