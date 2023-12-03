Oregon Ducks head to Fiesta Bowl New Year’s Day to play unbeaten Liberty

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Ducks will still get to play a New Year’s Day bowl game, just not the one they envisioned heading into this weekend.

The Ducks (11-2) will face the Liberty Flames (13-0) in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1. Kickoff is 10:00 a.m. PT.

Ducks Wire reports Oregon opens as a 13 1/2-point favorite.

The Ducks finished 8th in the final College Football Playoff rankings Sunday, falling three spots after their loss to No. 2 Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday.

Liberty received the invite to a New Year’s Six bowl after finishing as the highest-ranked Group of Five conference member at No. 23. The American Athletic, Mountain West, Conference USA, Sun Belt and Mid-American make up the Group of Five.

Although they are unbeaten, the Flames are also untested at the highest level. Their strength of schedule was ranked last in the FBS, according to ESPN.

It will be the final bowl game for Oregon as a member of the Pac-12. They move to the Big Ten next season along with Washington, USC and UCLA.

This will also be the final year for the four-team College Football Playoff. It will move to 12 teams next season. Had the 12-team format been implemented this year, the Ducks would be in.