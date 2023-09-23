WATCH: Lanning’s ‘They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins’ speech

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After watching his words heading into Saturday’s matchup against No. 19 Colorado, Oregon Ducks head football coach Dan Lanning let it all out in the locker room before kickoff. And those comments quickly went viral.

ESPN showed snipits of the speech to his players during the first half of the game.

“Rooted in substance. Not flash. Rooted in substance. Today, we talk with our pads,” Lanning said.

“Every moment. The Cinderalla story is over, man. Right? They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference, right? There’s a difference. This game isn’t going to be played in Hollywood. It’s gonna be played on the grass,” he continued.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning didn’t hold back in his pregame speech against Colorado 👀 “They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins.” pic.twitter.com/imo4OHA4fA — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2023

The Cinderella story was an apparent reference to the Buffaloes quick rise in popularity under new head coach Deion Sanders. Colorado came in with a 3-0 record after having gone 1-11 last season.

Oregon dominated from the kickoff. They led 35-0 at halftime (Colorado had 21 total yards of offense at the half). The Ducks went on to a 42-6 win that is sure to move Oregon up in the polls and knock the Buffs out of the Top 25.

