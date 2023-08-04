ESPN: Big Ten leaders tell commissioner to explore adding Oregon, Washington

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new report Thursday by ESPN’s Pete Thamel is adding to speculation that the Oregon Ducks’ days in the Pac-12 may be numbered. And that’s not the only Pac-12 team that may be on the move.

Thamel, citing sources, reports Big Ten presidents and chancellors on Thursday authorized commissioner Tony Petitti to explore adding Oregon and Washington.

No offers have been made and no votes taken, yet.

This is not the first time the Big Ten has looked at the two schools. ESPN reports they were also considered last year, shortly after USC and UCLA announced they would be moving after the 2023-24 academic year.

If the schools were to move, it would drop the Pac-12 to seven schools after the departures of the L.A. teams and last week’s announcement that Colorado would join the Big 12. Thamel reports Big Ten leaders have been hesitant about completely wiping out the Pac-12.

In a separate report, Thamel says the Big 12 is in deep discussions to swipe Arizona from the Pac-12. Again citing sources, Thamel reports that “some finality is expected in the near future.”

Board meetings covering the futures of Washington, Arizona and Arizona State were scheduled for Thursday night, Thamel reported.