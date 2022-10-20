No. 10 Ducks in big tilt with UCLA Saturday; Beavers go for bowl eligibility

Ninth-ranked UCLA visits No. 10 Oregon on Saturday in the first game between two teams ranked in the top 10 at Autzen Stadium since No. 3 Oregon defeated No. 7 Michigan State in 2014.

The Ducks, who are coming off a bye, have a 22-game winning streak at home, third-longest active streak in the nation and one win away from tying the school record.

UCLA, also coming off a bye, is looking for its first win in Eugene since 2004. UCLA has a nine-game winning streak stretching back to last season.

Both teams are 3-0 in conference — the only Pac-12 teams that can say that at this point in the season. The winner will have a leg-up in getting to the Pac-12 Championship Game since the conference decided to pick those teams based on overall conference record, not divisional record.

RELATED: Oregon Ducks No. 21 in AP men’s preseason basketball poll; UNC No. 1

The game is so big, ESPN College Gameday will be broadcasting from Eugene Saturday.

EUGENE, WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY! Next up, we're headed to see @UCLAFootball take on @oregonfootball! pic.twitter.com/uRK5Mc2ZJP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2022