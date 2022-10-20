No. 10 Ducks in big tilt with UCLA Saturday; Beavers go for bowl eligibility

Ninth-ranked UCLA visits No. 10 Oregon on Saturday in the first game between two teams ranked in the top 10 at Autzen Stadium since No. 3 Oregon defeated No. 7 Michigan State in 2014.
The Ducks, who are coming off a bye, have a 22-game winning streak at home, third-longest active streak in the nation and one win away from tying the school record.
UCLA, also coming off a bye, is looking for its first win in Eugene since 2004. UCLA has a nine-game winning streak stretching back to last season.
Both teams are 3-0 in conference — the only Pac-12 teams that can say that at this point in the season. The winner will have a leg-up in getting to the Pac-12 Championship Game since the conference decided to pick those teams based on overall conference record, not divisional record.
The game is so big, ESPN College Gameday will be broadcasting from Eugene Saturday.
EUGENE, WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY!
Next up, we're headed to see @UCLAFootball take on @oregonfootball! pic.twitter.com/uRK5Mc2ZJP
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2022
Oregon State is one win away from bowl eligibility for the second straight season.
The Beavers are coming off a 24-10 victory over Washington State last weekend. The Oregon State defense had six sacks in that game.
Colorado is coming off its first win of the season, a 20-13 victory in overtime over Cal.
The Buffaloes are playing under interim head coach Mike Sanford. Karl Dorrell was fired after Colorado opened the season 0-5.
Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.