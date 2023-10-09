Slight movement for Ducks, Beavers in new coaches poll

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The victorious Oregon State Beavers and the idle Oregon Ducks saw a little bit of movement in the college football top 25 polls after Saturday’s action. And it sets up one of the most highly-anticipated matchups in the history of one Northwest rivaly.

The Ducks (5-0; 2-0 in Pac-12) stayed put at No. 8 in the Associated Press poil and jumped one spot to No. 8 in the Coaches poll Sunday. It sets up a massive Top 10 matchup with the Washington Huskies (5-0, 2-0) next Saturday. The Huskies stayed at No. 7 in the AP poll and moved up one spot to No. 6 in the Coaches poll.

That game will kickoff Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on ABC. ESPN’s College GameDay wlll also broadcast from Seattle Saturday morning.

After its 52-40 win over California Saturday night, the Beavers stayed put at No. 15 in the AP poll, but moved up two spots to No. 14 in the coaches poll.

Oregon State returns home next Saturday to face UCLA (No. 18 AP, No. 22 Coaches). The Bruins handed Washington State its first loss on Saturday.

The Oregon-Washington game will be especially consequential because the outcome will reduce the number of undefeated teams in the Pac-12 to no more than two.

And it could be down to one. USC, which has struggled against unranked Pac-12 opponents this season, heads to South Bend to take on No. 21 Notre Dame Saturday night. Despite being undefeated, USC has been slowly dropping in the polls due to their unimpressive wins.

The Pac-12 now has seven teams ranked in both polls: Washington, Oregon, USC, Oregon State, Utah, UCLA and Washington State.