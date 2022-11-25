Ducks vs. Beavers Saturday: These are the Pac-12 title game scenarios

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks and No. 21 Oregon State Beavers face off Saturday in one of the most-anticipated matchups in the history of this rivalry. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. Saturday and can be seen in Central Oregon on KOHD/ABC.

While the Beavers don’t have a shot at the Pac-12 title, a win could dramatically improve what bowl game they are invited to.

For the Ducks, a shot at facing USC for the conference title and a potential Rose Bowl berth are on the line.

To get there, the math is simple. If the Ducks win, they are in. They’ll have only one loss in the conference while everyone below them will have at least two. But if Oregon loses, it opens the door to the Washington Huskies — and it could mean several hours of watching, waiting and hoping.

RELATED: Oregon stays in Pac-12 hunt, tops Utah 20-17

RELATED: Martinez’s 2 TDs puts Oregon St over Arizona St 31-7

According to the Pac-12, Oregon still gets in if the 7-4 Washington State Cougars beat No. 13 Washington in the Apple Cup. That game doesn’t kickoff until 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

But even a Washington win alone isn’t enough to get the Huskies in, according to the Pac-12. They also would need either need 4-7 Cal to beat No. 18 UCLA Friday or they would need UCLA to beat Cal and need 1-10 Colorado to beat No. 14 Utah Saturday.

And, yes, even Utah has a chance to make it in despite their 20-17 loss to Oregon last week. But they may be eliminated before the sun rises on Saturday.

Utah has to beat Colorado (kickoff at 1:00 p.m.), have the Beavers beat the Ducks and have the Huskies beat Washington State. That would create a 3-way tie with a 7-2 conference record between Oregon, Washington and Utah. But the Utes also need UCLA to beat Cal in order to give Utah the tiebreaker over Oregon and Washington. That gives Utah the edge due to its strength of conference record.

But if Cal pulls off the upset of UCLA Friday, the Utes would be eliminated and it would come down to Oregon and Washington.

So even if the Ducks lose, the odds are ever in their favor, as they say in “The Hunger Games.”

If Oregon wins Saturday, they will be the designated home team against USC. The championship game is Friday, Dec. 2, at 5:00 p.m. in Las Vegas.