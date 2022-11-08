Ranked Oregon men, women open season with big wins; OSU men rally from 19 down

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 10 rebounds as No. 21 Oregon opened with an 80-45 victory over Florida A&M.

Keeshawn Barthelemy added 13 points for the Ducks, who are ranked to start the season for the ninth straight year.

Jordan Tillmon and Jordan Chatman had eight points apiece for the Rattlers, who lost seven top players from last season.

