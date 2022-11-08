Ranked Oregon men, women open season with big wins; OSU men rally from 19 down

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 10 rebounds as No. 21 Oregon opened with an 80-45 victory over Florida A&M.
Keeshawn Barthelemy added 13 points for the Ducks, who are ranked to start the season for the ninth straight year.
Jordan Tillmon and Jordan Chatman had eight points apiece for the Rattlers, who lost seven top players from last season.
No. 20 Oregon women open with 100-57 win over Northwestern
Freshman Grace VanSlooten scored 20 points and No. 20 Oregon downed Northwestern 100-57 to start the season.
It was Oregon’s 10th straight season-opening win, and ninth straight under coach Kelly Graves.
Jennah Isai added 17 for the Ducks, who went 20-12 overall last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament but lost in the first round.
Te-Hina PaoPao finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Caileigh Walsh had 15 points and six rebounds for Northwestern.
Pope, Akanno rally Oregon State men to 73-70 victory over Tulsa
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope had 19 points, Dexter Akanno scored 18 and Oregon State overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Tulsa 73-70 in a season opener.
Two free throws by Bryant Selebangue gave Tulsa a 41-22 lead with 2:45 remaining in the first half. Anthony Pritchard closed out the scoring with a three-point play and the Golden Hurricane led 44-28 at intermission.
The Golden Hurricane stayed in front until Pope sank four straight free throws to knot the score at 59 with 5:31 remaining after Tulsa’s Sterling Gaston-Chapman was charged with a foul and a Class A Technical.
The lead went back and forth until Akanno sank two free throws and followed a Pope layup with one of his own, giving OSU a 70-64 lead with 2:28 left. The Beavers never trailed again.
Oregon State women edge Hawai’i, 61-60
On a night where five Beavers made their debuts a pair of returners stepped into new roles to push Oregon State past Hawai’i 61-60 in front of 3,663 at Gill Coliseum.
AJ Marotte and Noelle Mannen both made their first career starts on Monday and both made major contributions to the victory. Mannen made the game-winning free throw with 0.4 seconds left in the contest, the last of her seven points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Marotte scored a game-high 16 points to go with seven boards.
Talia von Oelhoffen contributed 14 points with six rebounds and six assists. Lily Hansford rounded out the three Beavs in double figures with 11 in her OSU debut.
The information on the OSU women’s came comes from OSU Athletics. All others come from the Associated Press.