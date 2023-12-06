Reports: Ducks-Beavers rivalry game is back on for 2024

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers football rivalry will continue in 2024 after Oregon leaves the Pac-12, according to multiple reports. But it won’t be the season finale as in years past.

Columnist John Canzano, who has closely followed the aftermath of the Pac-12’s collapse and its effect on Oregon sports, reports the game will be played at Reser Stadium in Corvallis on Sept. 14. The Oregonian followed that with its own report.

As of Wednesday afternoon, neither school had independently announced an agreement.

Canzano reports some chess moves were required to make the Ducks-Beavers game, which many still call the Civil War, happen.

Oregon was supposed to play Texas Tech on Sept. 7 and Boise State on Sept. 14. That Texas Tech game was canceled and the Boise State game is moving to Sept. 7.

Texas Tech will now play Washington State on Sept. 7. A previous WSU-San Diego State game set for that date will be moved to later in the season.

Canzano also reports the full 2024 Oregon State schedule is coming into clearer focus. It will include games against Oregon, Purdue, Idaho State and six Mountain West Schools. OSU is also expected to play WSU, of course, and possibly California, which is leaving for the ACC. That leaves one remaining game, which Canzano reports could be against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Oregon-Oregon State game in 2025 will be played in Eugene, according to Canzano.

Oregon and Washington are among four Pac-12 teams leaving for the Big Ten in August. Six other teams are going to the Big 12 or ACC. Only Oregon State and WSU will be left in the Pac-12.