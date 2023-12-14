Ducks vs. Beavers football rivalry officially back on the schedule

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s official. The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers will be continuing their football rivalry after Oregon leaves the Pac-12.

The Beavers announced its opponents for the 2024 season Thursday. The schedule includes the annual matchup with the Ducks, although it will not be the season finale as in years past. It will be played in Corvallis on Sept. 14, 2024.

The teams will play again on Sept. 20, 2025 in Eugene.

In order to accommodate the game that used to officially be called the Civil War, Oregon moved its 2024 game against Texas Tech to 2033. Oregon also moved its game against Boise State to Sept. 7.

RELATED: Jonathan Smith brings much of his Oregon State staff to Michigan State

RELATED: 12 Ducks, Beavers named to AP All-Pac-12 first team; Nix named Offensive POY

The OSU-WSU game will now serve as the season finale for both of those teams on Nov. 23.

As previously announced, OSU and WSU — the only two schools not leaving the Pac-12 next summer — have agreed to fill out their schedules with opponents from the Mountain West Conference. OSU and WSU will not be eligible for the Mountain West title, however.

Those seven games for OSU will be against Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State and UNLV. The dates of those games, with the exception of San Diego State, are yet to be announced.

Here is the OSU schedule so far:

Aug. 31 – vs. Idaho State

Sept. 7 – at San Diego State

Sept. 14 – vs. Oregon

Sept. 21 – vs. Purdue

– vs. Purdue Sept. 28 at California

Nov. 23 vs. Washington State

TBD – vs. UNLV

TBD – vs. San Jose State

TBD – Colorado State

TBD – at Air Force

TBD – at Nevada

TBD – at Boise State

Here is WSU’s schedule, which includes eight Mountain West opponents: