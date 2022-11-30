Beavers leapfrog Ducks in CFP poll: Which bowls will they go to?

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

When’s the last time you remember the Oregon State Beavers being ranked ahead of the perennial Pac-12 powerhouse Oregon Ducks in a college football poll?

It happened Tuesday night following the Beavers’ 38-34 win over Oregon. The new College Football Playoff poll put OSU at No. 15 and Oregon at No. 16. That’s a jump of six spots for the Beavers and a drop of seven places for the Ducks.

It comes two days after the AP and Coaches polls had the Ducks at 15 and Beavs at 16.

But the CFP has more weight because it will determine which teams head to the national semifinals. And while neither Oregon school will be in that final four, their ranking in the CFP at season’s end will bear weight on which bowl they are invited to.

Speaking of that: Which bowls do the college football experts expect will invite Oregon and Oregon State?

Just looking at two — USA Today and Sports Illustrated — it’s believed the Ducks will go to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 28. The Beavers will go to the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 30, they predict.

But first thing’s first. The Pac-12 Championship Game between USC and Utah is Friday and the outcome of that will determine a lot.

Regardless of whether USC or Utah wins, there’s a very good chance more than one Pac-12 team makes it into a New Year’s Six bowl game. (The Peach and Fiesta bowls are this year’s national semifinals. The other NY6 games are the Rose, Orange, Sugar and Cotton.)

If USC wins, they likely will get into the College Football Playoff at 12-1. And the thought is the Washington Huskies would then go to the Rose Bowl at 10-2.

But Utah win Friday would make them 11-2 and send them to the Rose Bowl. Even with that, USC would also be 11-2 and would be an attractive pick for one of the other major bowls.

We should know officially on Sunday