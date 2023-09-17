Ducks, Beavers move up multiple spots in both polls after big wins

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Coming off their big wins on Saturday, the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers moved up multiple spos in both the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches polls ahead of their top-25 tilts next week.

Oregon, which blew out Hawaii 55-10, moved up three spots in the AP to No. 10 and two spots in the coaches poll to No. 11.

Oregon State defeated San Diego State 26-9. They are now ranked No. 14 in the AP, an increase of two spots. In the coaches poll, they moved up two spots to No. 15.

The Ducks now get ready to host Coach Prime — Deion Sanders — and the Colorado Buffaloes (No. 19 in both polls.) Colorado is coming off a double-overtime win over Colorado State in which they had to come back from 11 points down late in the fourth quarter.

Oregon-Colorado can be seen Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PDT on KOHD/ABC in Central Oregon.

The Beavers head to the Palouse to open Pac-12 play against the Washington State Cougars (No. 21 AP; No. 24 coaches). The Cougars easily dispatched Northern Colorado from the Big Sky Conference 64-21.

OSU-WSU, which will feature the only two teams that aren’t currently planning to leave the conference next summer, will kickoff at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The game can be seen on FOX.

Of course, for Oregon and OSU to move up, some teams had to also move down. Perennial top 10 team Alabama fell to No. 13 in the AP and No. 12 in the coaches poll after an unimpressive win over South Florida. Tennessee also fell by double digits in both polls after losing to then-unranked Florida.