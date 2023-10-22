Ducks, Beavers tick up in the polls; Oregon State on verge of top 10

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers both moved up a tick in the Top 25 college football polls, with the Beavs coming close to joining the Ducks in the top 10.

Coming off its 38-24 win over Washington State, Oregon (6-1 overall, 3-1 in Pac-12) moved up one spot to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll and two spots to No. 9 in the Coaches poll.

Although Oregon struggled more than expected against the Cougars (4-3, 1-3) in the first half, Penn State’s loss to Ohio State allowed Oregon to leapfrog the Nittany Lions in the rankings.

The Beavers (6-1, 3-1) were idle this week, but were able to move up to No. 11 in the AP poll and No. 12 in the Coaches poll thanks to North Carolina being upset at home to Virginia.

Oregon will have another nationally televised game Saturday when they visit No. 13 Utah (6-1, 3-1). Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. on FOX. Utah is coming off a 34-32 win at USC that ended with a field goal as time expired.

The Beavers visit Arizona (4-3, 2-2), which is coming off the demolition of Washington State on the road last week, 44-6. The Wildcats have also played close games against Washington and USC, making them one of the more formidable unranked Pac-12 teams. That game is a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday on ESPN.

The Washington Huskies (7-0, 4-0) stayed at No. 5 despite barely winning at home over Arizona State (1-6, 0-4) Saturday night, 15-7. The Huskies trailed for most of the game until an 89-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter gave them the lead.

USC’s loss to Utah dropped the Trojans to No. 24 in the AP and No. 22 in the Coaches poll. The loss effectively ended their College Football Playoff hopes and put more doubt on quarterback Caleb Willams’ shot at a second Heisman Trophy.

UCLA (5-2, 2-2) moved up to No. 23 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the Coaches poll after an expectedly easy win over Stanford (1-4, 2-5).