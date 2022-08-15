Oregon in AP Top 25 preseason college football poll

Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season. That is also the ninth time overall, second most in poll history.

The Oregon Ducks enter the season at No. 11, one of three Pac-12 teams in the poll. The others are Utah at No. 7 and USC at No. 14.

The Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes.

Ohio State is No. 2 with six first-place votes.

Defending national champion Georgia is third with three first-place votes.

Clemson is No. 4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top five.

The Tide’s preseason No. 1 ranking is the seventh in 15 years.

Since the preseason rankings started in 1950, only Oklahoma has been No. 1 in the initial poll more than Alabama.