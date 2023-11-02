Ducks won’t play Beavers in 2024 as Oregon releases football schedule

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Big Ten-bound Oregon Ducks revealed the dates for their 2024 football opponents Thursday.

Noticeably absent on the calendar? Oregon State.

The Ducks open in paradise as they visit Hawaii on Aug. 24. It’s one of what will be an unusual four-game non-conference slate. Most teams have just three to go with their nine conference games.

The first intra-conference game as a Big Ten member will be Sept. 28 at UCLA, another newcomer to the conference.

Oregon hosts Ohio State on Oct. 12 and visits Michigan on Nov. 2.

The season wraps up against Washington in Eugene on Nov. 30. The Big Ten has said that Oregon vs. Washington will be a protected annual matchup.

Despite that loaded slate, Oregon will get two bye weeks, including right before the Washington game.

One of the questions that was left by Oregon’s departure has been whether their annual rivalry game with Oregon State — formerly known as The Civil War — will continue.

The only two ways it seems that it will happen in 2024 is either if Oregon cancels one of its current non-conference games and replaces it with the Beavers or if Oregon decides to add OSU as a 14th game on the schedule when most teams in the country will be playing just 12.

Oregon State has not released a 2024 schedule yet as it still tries to figure out the future of the Pac-12 as one of only two members starting in August.

There has been some reporting that OSU and Washington State may reach a deal to fill the schedule with opponents from the Mountain West Conference for the next couple of years, but still remain as Pac-12 schools. It could be the step to an eventual merger of the two conferences.

Full Oregon Ducks 2024 schedule (no kickoff times announced):