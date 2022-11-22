ODOT asks ‘be courteous’ to road crews as Thanksgiving weekend approaches

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you’re traveling on the road this Thanksgiving holiday, the Oregon Department of Transportation is asking you to pack some patience not just for yourself, but for their road crews.

ODOT says its crews are dealing with staffing shortages. That means there won’t be as much snow plowing and it may take longer to respond to crashes.

Most construction will be halted for the holiday weekend. And if you’re headed to the Oregon-Oregon State football game in Corvallis Saturday, expect extra traffic delays.

“Please be courteous and patient with our crews, whether they are plowing or flagging traffic. We’re seeing more close calls between crew members and vehicles. We want everyone to get where they need to go safely, and that means our folks, too,” ODOT said in a statement.

ODOT has these tips for safe winter travel during the holiday season: