ODOT asks ‘be courteous’ to road crews as Thanksgiving weekend approaches

If you’re traveling on the road this Thanksgiving holiday, the Oregon Department of Transportation is asking you to pack some patience not just for yourself, but for their road crews.
ODOT says its crews are dealing with staffing shortages. That means there won’t be as much snow plowing and it may take longer to respond to crashes.
Most construction will be halted for the holiday weekend. And if you’re headed to the Oregon-Oregon State football game in Corvallis Saturday, expect extra traffic delays.
“Please be courteous and patient with our crews, whether they are plowing or flagging traffic. We’re seeing more close calls between crew members and vehicles. We want everyone to get where they need to go safely, and that means our folks, too,” ODOT said in a statement.
ODOT has these tips for safe winter travel during the holiday season:
- The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year, regardless of conditions. Expect delays, plan ahead, and allow extra travel time.
- Be careful when traveling over mountain passes. Check TripCheck.com for road conditions. Many camera displays include temperature and other helpful information.
- Pay attention to roadside message signs. They contain critical information about conditions on the road ahead, like chain requirements.
- Make sure you’re ready for wintry road conditions. Carry chains and know how to use them. In case of major delays, pack supplies for you and your passengers such as food, water, blankets, warm clothes and medications.
- Drive for conditions. Rain, snow, or extra traffic – slow down and give space for more stopping time, especially if the road is slick.
- Give snowplows extra space and never pass on the right. Be patient. The safest place to be when it’s snowing is behind a plow.
- Make sure there’s a sober, focused and alert driver behind the wheel to help you get to and from your destinations. We all know that turkey makes us sleepy.
- Be on the lookout for pedestrians and cyclists who are often less visible in wintery weather.
- For more information, visit our winter driving tips website.