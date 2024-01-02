▶️ VIDEO: Coast Guard helicopter rescues trapped dog on Oregon coast

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from Astoria rescued a dog Monday that had fallen off a cliff in Ecola State Park. The Coast Guard released video of the rescue Tuesday.

A rescue swimmer was lowered down and was able to place the dog, named Leo, in a basket to be hoisted into the chopper.

The helicopter landed in a parking lot to reunite Leo with his owners. The video shows the owners welcoming their dog and giving the rescue swimmer a hug.

The Coast Guard said Leo stayed overnight at an emergency vet and is doing well despite a few cuts and bruises.

USCG did not say how the dog became trapped.

