Oregon driver’s license, testing, tag fees going up Jan. 1

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday that fees for multiple services including a getting a driver’s license or ID card, taking a driver’s test or renewal of vehicle tags will go up Jan. 1. A handful of the increases are more than double the current fee.

ODOT said the fee increases are due to the passage of House Bill 2100 in the Oregon Legislature. The bill is aimed to help DMV recover costs and temporarily avoid service reductions, ODOT says.

Some of the increases are significant. A Class C driver’s skill test goes from $9 to $45. The cost for a commercial driver’s skills test more than doubles from $70 to $145. And the cost for an original commercial driver’s license goes from $75 to $160.

ODOT says even though the driving skills test is increasing to $45, it costs the DMV $123 per test to implement it.

Some fee increases are small, by comparison. The cost of an original Class C non-commercial license goes from $60 to $64, but a renewal goes from $40 to $54. A Class C knowledge test increases from $5 to $7.

According to ODOT, “Statutory fees recovered by Oregon’s DMV have not kept pace with the actual cost to deliver services. Most DMV fee increases over the last 20 years have gone to transportation projects at the city, county, and state levels, not to DMV operating costs. The 2024 increases will help us recover costs, but do not make up the gap.”

Other fees such as vehicle registration and the road usage charge, will see their fourth and final step increase Jan. 1 as part of the House Bill 2017 transportation investment package, ODOT said.

Original Issuance Current Fee New Fee Original Identification Card Issuance $44.50 $47 Original Class C License (non-commercial) $60 $64 Original Class C or Motorcycle Learner’s Permit $23 $30 Original Motorcycle Endorsement $87 $98 Original Commercial Driver License (CDL) $75 $160 Original Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) $23 $40

Renewals Current Fee New Fee Identification Card Renewal $40.50 $43 Class C License Renewal (non-commercial) $40 $54 Class C or Motorcycle Learner’s Permit Renewal $23 $26 Class C with Motorcycle Endorsement Renewal $68 $82 Commercial Driver’s License Renewal (CDL) $61 $104 Commercial Driver’s License with Motorcycle (CDL) $89 $132

Replacements Current Fee New Fee Identification Card Replacement $39.50 $40 Class C License Replacement (non-commercial) $26 $30 Class C or Motorcycle Learner’s Permit Replacement $26 $30 Commercial Driver’s License Replacement (CDL) $26 $30 Commercial Learner’s Permit Replacement (CLP) $26 $30

Test Fees Current Fee New Fee Class C Knowledge Test $5 $7 Class C Skills Test $9 $45 Motorcycle Knowledge Test $5 $7 Commercial Knowledge Test (CDL) $10 $10 Commercial Driver’s Skills Test (CDL) $70 $145

Other Fees Current Fee New Fee All Hardship/Probationary Permits $50 $75 All Reinstatements $75 $85

Vehicle-Related Transactions Current Fee New Fee License Plate Transfer $6 $30 Replacement Plate/Sticker $5 or $10 $12 VIN Inspection $7 $9 Plate Fee – Single $12.50 $13 Plate Fee – Pair $25.50 $26 Recreation Trailer and Camper for each foot over 10 ft. $6.75 / ft. + base fee $7 / ft. + base fee Motorhome over 14 ft. for each foot over 10ft. $7.50 / ft. + base fee $8 / ft. + base fee Light Vehicle Trip Permit $34 $35 Recreational Vehicle Trip Permit $34 $35

The registration period for all new motorcycles and mopeds will be two years beginning Jan. 1, 2024.