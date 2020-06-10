Oregon DMV extends grace period for expired licenses through Oct. 1

SALEM – The Oregon law enforcement citation moratorium for expired driver licenses, permits, ID cards, and vehicle registration has been extended through Oct. 1.

Read the memo here.

The grace period is intended to allow Oregon residents to continue driving while they are waiting for an appointment and DMV works through the backlog due to COVID-19 restrictions. Law enforcement can verify the status of a driver or vehicle electronically during a traffic stop.

Thirty-eight DMV offices started conducting in-person services on June 3. Services currently offered by appointment include:

Driver license, permit and ID card issuance

Driver knowledge tests

Disabled parking permits

Farm endorsements

VIN inspections

At this time, drive tests are available only through DMV-authorized class C or CDL skills testing businesses. With a few limited exceptions, all other DMV services such as vehicle titles and registration are available online or by mail.

How to request an appointment

DMV is accepting appointment requests online through the agency’s website and not by phone. To see if your service is available by appointment and request an appointment, go to www.OregonDMV.com.

Check DMV2U.Oregon.gov to see what DMV services can be done online