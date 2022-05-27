by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles will be temporarily shutting down its Redmond location starting Tuesday and moving staff to other offices. The DMV is citing what it calls a severe staffing shortage just as it enters its busiest time of year.

DMV employees in Redmond, Ashland, Cave Junction, Lebanon, Sandy and Stayton will be relocating to larger offices. It did not say when these closed offices will reopen.

“Lately we’ve been closing offices – without notice – across the state when we don’t have enough staff that day,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said in a statement. “We need to stabilize the staffing so customers can know ahead of time which offices are open.”

Driving tests ramp up in the summer months, especially for teens. DMV has a list of approved third-party test providers here.

DMV is urging people to use its online features as much as possible.

“As we enter DMV’s busiest time of year with a severe staff shortage, we recommend going online to DMV2U more than ever,” Joyce said. “Every time you need a DMV service, see if you can get it done at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. We’ve added over two dozen services in the past three years.”

DMV also said it is reducing hours at these 10 offices.

Astoria: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except opening at 10 a.m. Wednesdays; closed 12:30-2 each day for lunch

Canyonville: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; closed 12:30-1:30 each day for lunch

Downtown Portland: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays

Heppner: Open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays only; closed 11:30-12:30 each day for lunch

Hermiston: Open at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays

Junction City: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays

Klamath Falls: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except opening at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays; closed 12:30-2 each day for lunch

Lake Oswego: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays

Lincoln City: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; closed noon-1:30 each day for lunch

Milton-Freewater: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; closed 12:30-2 each day for lunch

DMV has posting for job openings at www.odotjobs.com. Select “Department of Transportation” under the Company menu.