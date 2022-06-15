Oregon DMV offices closed Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

All Oregon Department of Motor Vehicle offices will be closed Monday in honor of Juneteenth.

The holiday — June 19 — comes on Sunday, so many offices will be closed for its observance the next day.

The closure includes DMV offices, headquarters and phone centers.

Online services will still be available at dmv2u.oregon.gov.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, was declared a federal and state holiday last year.

