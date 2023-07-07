▶️ Need a driver’s license? Oregon DMV camera system is down

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The camera system for the Oregon DMV was down statewide Thursday, meaning any business that requires a photo to be taken was on hold.

Oregon DMV said the problem started mid-day Wednesday.

“Our vendor has been notified and is working to resolve the issue,” a DMV spokesperson said by email. There is no ETA for when the system will be back up.

The DMV says the outage is not related to the MOVEit data breach which was announced last month.

Transactions that don’t require a photo are still going forward.

In addition, the Prineville DMV office was closed Thursday due to staffing shortages.

