▶️ Oregon Democratic Gubernatorial Debate

The Democratic Party of Oregon hosted a governor’s forum featuring qualifying Democratic candidates on Sunday, May 1, at the 2022 Oregon Summit in Sunriver.
The attending candidates were:
- Tina Kotek
- Tobias Read
- Patrick Starnes
All Democratic candidates for governor were invited to qualify for participation in the forum. The requirements, determined by the Democratic Party of Oregon, to qualify were as follows:
- The candidate must have set up a campaign account with the Oregon Secretary of State and reported in ORESTAR.
- The candidate must have deposited at least $35,000 into their campaign account as publicly reported in ORESTAR.
- The candidate must have received at least 100 individual campaign donations of $50 or less from 100 different individuals residing in Oregon.
- The candidate must have collected “signatures” from 250 registered Oregon Democrats on an individualized online DPO petition supporting the candidate’s participation in the forum.