Oregon to publish names of some delinquent state taxpayers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The names of Oregon taxpayers who owe at least $50,000 in unpaid state taxes will be posted online, the Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) announced Thursday. The launch comes after a three-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOR says the names of people and businesses who owe at least $50,000 in unpaid taxes to the state will be published on the department’s website.

Those who are affected will start receiving notices in the mail Monday. They’ll have about eight weeks to pay up or enter into a DOR-approved payment plan or agreement to resolve their debt if they want to avoid being on the list.

>>> Central Oregon Daily News is on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: New Oregon revenue forecast exceeds expectations by $2 billion

RELATED: TurboTax may be sending you a check soon after $141 million settlement

Taxpayers can clear their debt by going to DOR’s online services portal, Revenue Online, or they can call. Individual taxpayers can call 503-945-8200. Business taxpayers can call 503-945-8100.

DOR says the following will be listed:

Taxpayer’s name

Business name

Name of any person held personally liable for business debt

Current city and state of residence

Lien identification number

Type of debt

Current amount due

“Affected taxpayers should contact us as soon as they receive a notice to resolve the debt,” said Deanna Mack, Collection Division administrator for DOR in a statement. “Publishing this list will support our efforts to collect the revenue that our state counts on.”

The Oregon Legislature authorized the creation of this portal in 2019. It was supposed to go into effect in March 2020, but was delayed due to potential financial difficulties for taxpayers during the pandemic.