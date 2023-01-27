Deadline Tuesday for Oregon deer, elk hunters to report their tags

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you’re a big game hunter in Oregon who bought or were issued a deer or elk tag in 2022, you must report your hunt by Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. That’s for any hunt that ended by Dec. 31, 2022.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says failure to report by the deadline will result in a $25 penalty when purchasing a 2024 hunting license. As of Tuesday, some 50,000 customers still needed to report their tags.

Hunters should also report any other 2022 big game (cougar, bear, antelope) or turkey tags though there is no penalty for not reporting these tags.

ODFW says hunters need to report on every 2022 deer, elk, bear, cougar, turkey and pronghorn tag purchased or issued as part of a Sports Pac license even if they didn’t harvest an animal or go hunting. E-taggers who validated their tag through the app or online also still need to complete a separate report.

You can report online at or at a license sale agent. Hunters can also report via the MyODFW app under Outcome Reporting when their mobile device is online.

Here is more from ODFW:

Hunters who don’t already have an online account can easily set one up to report online. Go to https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login and use Verify/Look Up Account to find your profile which will include any tags you need to report.

Hunters can also visit any license sale agent (businesses that sell hunting and fishing licenses) to report. License agents will not charge hunters a fee for this service. See a list of agents at https://myodfw.com/articles/where-find-odfw-license-agentsvendors

While ODFW Licensing staff can take reports by phone at (503) 947-6101, call hold times can be long and are increasing as the Jan. 31 reporting deadline approaches. Hunters are encouraged to report online or visit a license sale agent rather than calling.

The information reported by all hunters helps ODFW determine harvest and hunting pressure for each hunt and is used to help set tags. This information is also available to hunters at https://myodfw.com/articles/big-game-hunting-harvest-statistics

As an incentive to report on time, every hunter who does is entered to win one of three special tags ODFW offers each year. Winners can choose a deer, elk or pronghorn tag that is valid statewide during a four-month season, similar to auction and raffle tags which people can pay thousands for.