2 Oregon deaths that may be heat related under investigation

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating two deaths that are suspected of being related to the current heat wave. More information was expected to be released Thursday afternoon.

“The State Medical Examiner has requested that county medical examiner programs follow reporting and tracking criteria when reporting deaths to our office that are potentially related to this heat wave,” the ME’s Office said in a statement Wednesday. “These reporting requirements allow the State Medical Examiner’s Office to track and retrieve information about potential hyperthermia deaths. While the State Medical Examiner’s Office provides recommendations to county medical examiner programs, it does not influence county policy. Implementation of policy recommendations occurs at the county level.”

The ME’s Office said the findings are preliminary and further investigation may show the cause of deaths are unrelated to hyperthermia. It may be months before the cause of deaths are officially determined.

Temperatures in Central Oregon are expected to remain in the triple digits, or close to it, through the weekend.