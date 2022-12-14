▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: OSU-Cascades Offering New Degrees

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Governor Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of 17 people on the state’s death row, effective on Wednesday. Those inmates will now spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole.

The decision is drawing rebuke from the Republican leaders of the Oregon House and Senate, both of whom are from Central Oregon.

One of those whose death sentences will be commuted will be that of Randy Lee Guzek, 53. He was convicted in 1988 of the murders of a Terrebonne couple a year earlier. His case went through multiple sentencing phase trials.

An Oregon judge on Tuesday extended an earlier order blocking parts of Measure 114, the new, voter-approved gun law. But it may be Friday before he issues a ruling on one of the most controversial features of the law — a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio in Harney County let stand an earlier temporary restraining order that blocks the permit-to-purchase provision of the law narrowly approved by voters in Oregon in November. He also temporarily blocked another provision that prevents the sale of a gun until the results of a background check come back.

Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects in a deadly shooting that happened Halloween night in a Madras neighborhood. One of them is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators with the Tri-County Major Incident Team have developed information on two people they are calling suspects, OSP says.

Andre Sterling James Spino, 18. He is is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds. OSP says he should be considered armed and dangerous and there is an active warrant for his arrest.

Chance Corey Lee Stwyer, 22. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 220 pounds.

College students on the High Desert now have the chance to pursue a career in one of the fastest growing sectors in the field of science.

OSU-Cascades will offer a new bachelor of science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology. It develops a pipeline for graduates to find positions in the health care and biotech sectors locally and around the country.

With all the recent snow, some folks are heading up to local snoparks to get outdoors and have some winter fun. The Deschutes National Forest wants to remind visitors of some of its parking rules.

Many lots regularly reach capacity during the winter, so its recommended to park in the center to maximize parking opportunities. Since plows do pass in these lots, the Forest Service asks people leaving their vehicle overnight to park at a spot that leaves plenty of room for those vehicles.

Also, overnight parking is allowed in snoparks along the Cascade Lakes Highway with the exception of Dutchman Sno-Park. Overnight parking is not permitted there from 6 p.m. on Tuesday through 6 a.m. on Wednesday and from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday to allow for plowing operations.