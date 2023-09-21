▶️ Culver teacher named Jefferson County Regional Teacher of Year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Culver Elementary School 5th Grade teacher Rebecca Brouillard has been named Jefferson County Regional Teacher of the Year by the Oregon Department of Education.

Brouillard was presented with the honor at a surprise assembly at the school on Wednesday afternoon.

DOE, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, said regional teachers of the year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators and friends or family members.

“I believe all students are capable of making progress, and I will help them… it is essential to cultivate a classroom culture of learning and growth for all students,” Brouillard is quoted from her application, according to DOE.

Each of Oregon’s regional teachers of the year win a $1,000 cash prize and are in the running for Oregon’s 2023-24 Teacher of the Year. That will be announced in October.

The Oregon Lottery, which has allocated revenue to public education since 1995, said it has sent $400,000 to the Culver School District in the past year and more than $2 million to Jefferson County.