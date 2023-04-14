▶️ 2 Redmond educators named Oregon Career & Technical Ed teachers of the year

by David Klugh | Central Oregon Daily News

Two Redmond teachers were honored Friday by being named this year’s Oregon Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) teachers of the year. The awards shine a light on two teachers whose impact on students can’t be measured by a report card.

Teaching is a puzzle of sorts, with every student requiring a unique set of motivators — a personalized approach to gaining trust and commitment.

Redmond High School construction technology teacher Adam Wheeler knows that well. The Marine Corps and Air Force veteran is perfectly suited to keep these young students in line and to set them free.

”Everything is built around trust. You trust that they are going to do the right thing,” said Wheeler.

A back injury ended his military career and opened the door to a community of young, enthusiastic students who gave him new life. And on this day, Oregon’s ACTE Teacher of the Year award.

“It’s not because I’m great. It’s because we have a great community. We’re never in isolation, we’re never great alone. We’re great with a team,” said Wheeler.

Across town, Ridgeview computer science teacher, Joshua Davis lays out the algorithm for a successful career in coding.

Davis has been teaching for 23 years. But he is new to the career and technical education classroom. What the state, the school and his students already recognize is Davis’ ability to reach kids.

It’s part of the reason he is Oregon’s ACTE New Teacher of the Year.

“A big focus here at Ridgeview has always been relationships,” said Davis.”You know, relationships with each other as staff and particularly with students. We’ve had a lot of changes lately with covid and with staff turnover, but the one constant for me has been relationships.”

As the cost of college rises, classes like this and teachers like Davis and Wheeler are giving hundreds an avenue for success and, if they choose, a path to a career right out of high school. That is one goal of CTE.

Both teachers will tell you the recognition is appreciated and shared.

“I think just recognizing hard work, you know. We work really hard in this profession. It’s a demanding job and it recognizes that we’re doing good things in our district and our community,” said Davis.

Winning a CTE teacher of the year award is a huge honor, of course. But let’s face it, neither Davis nor Wheeler got into teaching to win awards. They got into teaching for this.

“Davis feels more like a friend than a teacher,” said student Jonas Cook. “I can’t imagine myself not wanting to hang out with him just as a person. He’s just a great individual and I love every second I’m in the classroom with him.”

Comments like this are the real reward.

“He helps everybody no matter what,” said Ridgeview student Mya Oakes. “If somebody’s struggling, he comes and helps them. If they’re behind, he lets them do it the way they can.”

“He likes to build people,” said Redmond student Isaac Key. “He likes to make really nice relationships with people.”

And these sentiments are the norm, not the exception.

“Teach life skills and teach us how to be good people and how to respect others and how to just help others out,” said Redmond student Adam Nye.

So, Joshua Davis being this year’s CTE New Teacher of the Year and Adam Wheeler’s trophy for CTE Teacher of the Year are a big deal. But, the greatest reward for these two happens any day and without notice.

It’s a rare thing to have both winners from the same district and a rare opportunity for the students who get to call these two teachers friends and mentors.